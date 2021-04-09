Hyundai is all set to launch its new SUV ‘Alcazar’ in the coming weeks. The Alcazar will come in three rows and will be available as a 6 seater or 7 seater. In terms of Hyundai’s SUV hierarchy in India, the Alcazar will be placed in between Hyundai Creata and Hyundai Tucson.

However, keeping in mind about the specifications of Alcazar, it will face tough competition from Tata Safari and MG hector in India. Still, it is assumed that the Alcazar will give Safari and Hector a run for money in the segment.

Factors on which the three vehicles can be compared:

Dimensions: Hyundai Alcazar is 4330mm x 1790mm x 2760mm (length x width x wheelbase) in dimensions. Even though Tata Safari (4661mm x 1894mm x 2741 mm) and MG Hector (4720mm x 1835mm x 2750mm) have more length and width than the Alcazar, they have a lesser wheelbase.

Engine: Alcazar gets a 2.0 litre petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 2.0 petrol engine is expected to be quite similar to that of Tucson and will generate 159 hp of power and 192 Nm of torque. The Alcazar will be offered in a 6 speed automatic/ manual transmission.

Contrastingly, the Safari is offered in a 2.0 litre diesel engine only. It generates 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The Safari is offered in 6 speed manual/ automatic transmission.

On the other hand, MG hector is offered in two engine variants of 2.0 litre turbo diesel and 1.5 litre of turbo petrol. It provides a power of 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

Price: Even though Hyundai has not announced the price of Alcazar, it is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. While Hector costs between Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Safari costs Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh.