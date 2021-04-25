The launch of Hyundai’s three row SUV ‘Alcazar’ is postponed in India. Hyundai announced the delay in launch of the SUV due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Hyundai Alcazar which was scheduled to be launched in April 29, 2021 will be launched in May 2021. Recently, Skoda had announced to delay the launch of Skoda Octavia due to rising cases of Covid-19 in India.

Check the specifications of Hyundai Alcazar

Dimensions: Hyundai Alcazar is 4330mm x 1790mm x 2760mm (length x width x wheelbase) in dimensions.

Engine: Alcazar gets a 2.0 litre petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 2.0 petrol engine is expected to be quite similar to that of Tucson and will generate 159 hp of power and 192 Nm of torque. The Alcazar will be offered in a 6 speed automatic/ manual transmission.

Price: Even though Hyundai has not announced the price of Alcazar, it is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Hyundai Alcazar will give strong competition to MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500.