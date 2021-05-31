Hyundai Alcazar Gets A Grand Welcome From Hyundai SUVs, Check The Promotional Video Here

Ever since Hyundai announced the launch of Hyundai Alcazar SUV in the Indian market, car enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for it.

The launch of the SUV had been delayed numerous times due to rise in Covid-19 cases. However, the company is expected to launch Hyundai Alcazar in June as the pandemic situation in India is improving.

The company has released a promotional video in which it is seen that all the Hyundai SUVs are welcoming Alcazar.

The video runs for 1:30 minutes and has a caption ‘Welcome to the Hyundai SUV tribe’. In the video it can be seen that Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric form the ALCAZAR name 1km in length on the ground. The SUVs are seen showing the unique welcome message on The Rann of Kutch, one of the largest salt deserts of the world.

Apparently, the Alcazar will be Hyundai’s first 3 rows SUV in India.

The specifications of the Hyundai Alcazar are as follows:

Dimensions: Hyundai Alcazar is 4330mm x 1790mm x 2760mm (length x width x wheelbase) in dimensions.

Engine: Alcazar gets a 2.0 litre petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 2.0 petrol engine is expected to be quite similar to that of Tucson and will generate 159 hp of power and 192 Nm of torque. The Alcazar will be offered in a 6 speed automatic/ manual transmission.

Price: Even though Hyundai has not announced the price of Alcazar, it is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Hyundai Alcazar will give strong competition to MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500.