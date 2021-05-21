The launch of Hyundai’s three row SUV ‘Alcazar’ had been delayed in India due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. However, recent reports suggest that Hyundai might launch the SUV in June 2021.

The initial dates for the launch of Hyundai Alcazar was fixed on April 29, 2021. However the launch was delayed and got scheduled to end of May 2021. Recently, Skoda had announced to launch the fourth generation of Skoda Octavia in India in June 2021.

Check the specifications of Hyundai Alcazar

Dimensions: Hyundai Alcazar is 4330mm x 1790mm x 2760mm (length x width x wheelbase) in dimensions.

Engine: Alcazar gets a 2.0 litre petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. The 2.0 petrol engine is expected to be quite similar to that of Tucson and will generate 159 hp of power and 192 Nm of torque. The Alcazar will be offered in a 6 speed automatic/ manual transmission.

Price: Even though Hyundai has not announced the price of Alcazar, it is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Hyundai Alcazar will give strong competition to MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500.