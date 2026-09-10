Gold price increased in India on September 10, 2026; Check the updated rates here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have increased by Rs 1200 for 24 carats and Rs 1,100 for 22 carats in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,510 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,42,550 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Notably, the yellow metal prices have increased by Rs 900 for 18 carats; the 18-carats recorded at Rs 1,16,630.

On September 10, 2026, the cost of gold was recorded at Rs 1,55,510 for 24-carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,42,550 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,55,660 1,42,700 Mumbai 1,55,510 1,42,550 Chennai 1,55,510 1,42,550 Kolkata 1,55,510 1,42,550 Hyderabad 1,55,510 1,42,550 Bangalore 1,55,510 1,42,550 Bhubaneswar 1,55,510 1,42,550

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has increased by Rs 5000 is recorded at Rs 2,55,000 on September 10, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained the same at Rs 2,55,900 per kilogram today.