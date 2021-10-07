How to link PAN with your LIC policies, Follow the steps

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is offering many attractive investment plans for its users. If you are a policyholder of LIC then you must hurry up to link your LIC policy with PAN card. LIC India through its official twitter handle had announced about the policyholders to link their policies with PAN. “Link your PAN to your LIC policies Now” mentioned the tweet.

However, the process of linking LIC policies to PAN is no so complicated. Users can follow the simple steps and complete the process of linking PAN to LIC policies. However, before starting the process users should keep the PAN card ready alongside them. They should also keep in mind that the mobile number that they will enter on the website must be active. The registered mobile number will get a One Time Password (OTP)

The steps to link PAN with LIC policies are as follows:

Visit the LIC website or click on the link to directly go to the page ( linkpan.licindia.in)

Once the page opens a list of details appear on the screen.

Users have to enter details like birth date, gender, email-id, pan, full name, mobile number and the policy number.

After completing of entering the details, users have to enter the captcha code as visible on the screen

As you enter the captcha, you will need to click on ‘Get OTP’ button

Users can now submit the form

A message will pop up after the successful registration request is completed.

It is quite important to mention that the government of India has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhar card till March 31, 2022. The PAN is one of the important documents that are required not only as an ID proof but also used for all financial transactions.