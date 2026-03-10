How Rice Husk Pellets are Decarbonizing India’s Steel Industry: A CSIRO-IISc Success

Advertisement

A quiet revolution is taking place in the heart of India’s industrial belt. In a world-first commercial trial, researchers have successfully used common agricultural waste to manufacture steel, marking a massive leap forward in the race to decarbonize one of the planet’s most carbon-intensive industries.

The breakthrough is the result of a cross-border partnership between Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). By converting rice husks into high-energy pellets, the team proved they could partially replace traditional coal during the steelmaking process without losing an ounce of industrial performance.

The trial, conducted at the Jindal Steel plant in Odisha, involved injecting rice husk pellets into massive commercial gasifiers at blends of 5% and 10%. The result was a steady stream of “syngas”—the essential fuel used to reduce iron ore—derived not from fossil fuels, but from leftover crop residue.

This isn’t just a scientific curiosity; it’s a solution to two problems at once. India currently grapples with over 228 million tonnes of surplus agricultural waste, which is often burned in fields, causing severe air pollution. By rerouting that waste into steel furnaces, the industry turns a liability into a high-value green fuel.

The stakes for this technology are incredibly high. Currently, the Indian steel sector is an outlier in global emissions, producing roughly 2.55 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of steel—significantly higher than the global average. With India’s steel production expected to double by 2030, the environmental pressure is mounting.

Project leaders estimate that if this biomass process were adopted across the country, it could slash sector emissions by up to 50%. That represents a staggering 357 million tonnes of CO2 kept out of the atmosphere every single year.

To ensure this isn’t just a one-off success, the team has launched an interactive digital map for the industry. It identifies exactly where steel plants sit in relation to major agricultural hubs, allowing companies to source rice husks locally and keep transport emissions low.

As India marches toward its 2070 net-zero goal, this partnership between CSIRO, IISc, and commercial innovators like Rescons Solutions suggests that the future of heavy industry might not be found in a coal mine, but in a rice paddy.