Honda Unveiles All New 2021 Forza 125 Maxi-Scooter, Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Japanese manufacturer of automobiles Honda has finally revealed the all-new 2021 model Forza 125 maxi-scooter. The maxi-scooter packs several premium features along with a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, liquid-cooled engine and USB socket for smartphones charging.

Outlook, Design And Color:

The company has tried to give it a sleeker look with an improved aerodynamic design.

The 2021 Honda Forza 125 sits on an underbone-type steel frame and has a sporty look. It features refreshed fairings, rear-side panels, mirrors and engine cover.

It also features a raised transparent windscreen, and stepped-up seat, blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

It is available in five different color options- Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, Lucent Silver Metallic, Pearl Cool White, Mat Carnelian Red Metallic, and Pearl Nightstar Black.

The scooter also has a USB socket for charging phones which comes as a replacement feature to the ACC charger found on the outgoing scooter.

Power and performance:

The 2021 Honda Forza 125 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to creat 14.75hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 12.2Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill comes with a CVT gearbox.

safety and suspension:

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda Forza 125 is equipped with a 256 mm front disc and a 240 mm rotor at the rear for brakes with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the road while braking.

The suspension kit includes telescopic front forks and twin shocks for the rear end.

Expected Price:

No details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Honda Forza 125 in India are currently available. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh.

