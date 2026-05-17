Honda to Launch New Compact SUV for India in 2028

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Honda is working on launching a new compact SUV for the Indian market in 2028. The brand confirmed it’s launch timeline during its latest global business briefing.

Honda plans to make a comeback to the highly competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment with the launch of the new compact SUV. The company’s exited from the sub-four-metre SUV segment with the discontinuation of the Honda WR-V in April 2023. The Honda WR-V was discontinued as it failed to meet the stricter emission norms and the lack of major upgrades over time.

Currently, the compact has top selling cars like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Meanwhile, Renault is also working on a new model for this segment, which is expected to be Renault Bridger.

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Honda has not officially revealed the details of the upcoming compact SUV. However, reports have suggested that the new Honda compact SUV could be carry similar styling as the Elevate with amore upright stance and SUV-focused design language.

It is not clear whther Honda will introduce the new WR-V with the same nameplate or a new name instead. Interestingly, the Elevate is sold as the WR-V in Japan, while markets such as Indonesia and Thailand continue to have a compact SUV carrying the WR-V badge.

Powertrain options will likely be borrowed from Honda Amaze, that comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The compact SUV could be equipped with connected technology, advanced safety systems. It is expected to come with an array of features.