Honda Rebel 300 launched in India at Rs 2.22 lakh

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The Honda Rebel 300 has been launched in India. The price of the standard version starts at Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the e-clutch variant.

Honda has opened the bookings for the Rebel 300. You can reserve a unit of the newly launched bike by paying Rs 5,000 at any Honda BigWing dealership across India. The company will start the deliveries of the motorcycle in mid-October.

The motorcycle sports a tubular steel frame and has a telescopic fork. The bike rides on alloy wheels while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. It also has twin shock absorbers that ease travel fatigue.

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It also packs an array of features including a new circular TFT display, instead of a LCD unit seen on international models, along with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system and dual-channel ABS.

In terms of competition, it goes up against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 whose price begins at Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom.