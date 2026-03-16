Honda cancels production of 3 upcoming EVs, No change in future EV plans for India

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Honda has scraped the market launch of three electric vehicles amid declining EV demand in certain regions. Honda has announced that the three electric vehicles that the company was planning to manufacture in North America, has been cancelled. The cancelled EV models are Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon, and the Acura RSX electric.

The planned production of the EVs in North America was scrapped after the company reassessed its global electrification strategy amid evolving market conditions and declining EV demand in certain regions.

Explaining about the move, Honda said that the company might incur long-term financial losses upon launching these vehicles in the current business environment. Toi save the company from the long-term loses, it was decided that their development and production plans will be discontinued.

Honda stated that “the decision was taken as part of the reassessment of the company’s automobile electrification strategy due to various factors, including recent changes in the business environment.” Another reason the company stated is that the demand of EVs have slowed down in the United States. Moreover, the policy shifts related to emission regulations, and increasing competition from new EV manufacturers, have played an role in the company’s decision to discontinue the EVs development and production plans.

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As a result of the reassessment, Honda expects to record significant write-offs and impairment losses linked to the cancelled EV programmes and associated investments. The company estimates that the overall financial impact of these decisions could reach up to 2.5 trillion yen (Rs. 1.45 lakh crore), including operating expenses and special losses tied to development assets and investments.

Despite the setback in North America, Honda emphasised that its broader electrification strategy remains intact, with regional priorities being adjusted to reflect market potential. The company specifically highlighted India as a key growth market, where it plans to strengthen its model lineup and cost competitiveness.

Most importantly, Honda’s future EV roadmap for India remains firmly on track, with the Honda 0 Alpha electric model still slated for launch in 2027.

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