Honda BR-V 2021 unveiled, makes a more distinguishing road presence than its predecessor

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has unveiled next generation of its 7-seater SUV BR-V. The company has introduced the new SUV with a completely redesigned look along with an upgrade of technologies. Even though the new SUV looks rugged in its looks it has qualities of an MPV that makes it different from its previous model.

The Honda BR-V gets new strong body lines from the front to the end. The SUV gets new LED headlamps along with LED Daytime Running Light (DRLs). The LED DRLs are integrated into the front grille, while the LED tailamps are redesigned .The allow wheels offered on the SUV are 17 inches which are larger than the predecessor.

The SUV is offered in five attractive colours which include Premium Opal White Pearl, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl.

Some of the internal upgrades in the SUV include a spacious cockpit, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT display.

In terms of engine, the 2021 Honda BR-V is powered by a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder i-VTEC engine. The engine generates power of 121 PS and peak torque of 145 Nm. The engine is coupled with a 6 speed manual or automatic (CVT) gearbox. The SUV is 7 seater and was known as N7X during concept stage.

The company has showcased the 2021 Honda BR-V in the Indonesian market and has made its debut. Honda has not officially spoken about the launch of new BR-V in the Indian market. It is quite important to note that the Honda BRV 1st generation is currently discontinued in India. The 1st generation BR-V was priced at Rs 9.61 lakh and went up to Rs 13.90 lakh. The BR-V was offered in Petrol and Diesel engine variants in both manual and automatic transmissions. While the petrol variant is 1497 cc, the diesel variant is 1498 cc.