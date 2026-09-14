Honda Amaze price hikes in India

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Honda Cars has increased the prices of the gen-3 Amaze in the Indian market. The cost of the Honda Amaze has been revised by up to Rs. 15,210. The price hike comes into effect from September 2026. Despite the hike, it still remains one of the most affordable ADAS offerings.

Available in three trims – V, VX, and ZX – the base-spec V (MT) variant has gone up by Rs. 14,010, while V (AT) has gone up by Rs. 4,710. VX (MT) has gone up by Rs. 13,410, while VX (AT) is up by Rs. 15,210. The top-spec ZX (MT) is now up by Rs. 14,210. Prices for the ZX (AT) remain unchanged. New ex-showroom prices now range between Rs. 7.65-9.99 lakh.

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The Amaze packs in a full-LED light setup, automatic climate control, large centre screen, and USB-A and -C ports. It is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor that churns out 89bhp/110Nm. This setup is paired with either a 5MT or a CVT system. An official CNG retrofitment is also available.