Honda Amaze facelift to be launched on August 18, Bookings open; Check details

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced the launch date of the facelift version of the Honda Amaze on Wednesday The company has declared to unveil the new Honda Amaze on August 18, 2021.

Furthermore, it has started the pre-bookings for the new car at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country for Rs 21,000. The new car can also be booked online through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website by paying Rs 5,000.

Honda Amaze is Honda’s largest selling model and has a diverse customer base in India. The compact car is currently in its second generation and it competes against the likes of Hyundai Aura, Volkswagen Ameo, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire.

With updated Amaze, the company is aiming to create a fresh excitement for customers with a fully refreshed line-up in the the upcoming festive season.

The company has claimed that the new Amaze is even more premium, stylish and sophisticated.

Features

The automaker has claimed that the new Honda Amaze is a contemporary and premium model offering ‘One Class Above Sedan experience. The car will sport bold design, sophisticated and spacious interiors and have outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies.

As per the company statement, the new Honda Amaze comes with an updated exterior and interior.

Talking about the exterior design, the car will feature a front and rear bumpers with a revised appearance from the ongoing model.

It also sports a brand new style for the front grille and new alloy wheel designs. The facelift version of the Honda Amaze will also have an updated LED projector headlamp and LED taillight.

The new Honda Amaze is expected to come with an updated seat and upholstery materials. The company could also add some additional features inside the cabin.

Engine

The engine and transmission options of the new Amaze is likely to remain the same as the current running model.

Then it will be powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine in Manual and CVT versions for both the fuel options.

Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, marketing and sales, HCIL, said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans”.

“We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month.”, added Rajesh Goel.