Honda Activa Range achieves sales milestone of 35 million or 3.5 crore in India

Advertisement

The Honda Activa is one of the popular scooters used in India. The Activa Range has crossed a sales milestone of 35 million or 3.5 crore in our country. The scooter is available in 110cc and 125cc engine variants. For those who are unknown, the Honda Activa was launched before 24 years.

According to the stats, the Activa achieved first 10 million customers by 2015. However, the brand achieved 20 million sales milestone in 2018. Honda has currently discontinued the Activa I variant.

Honda Activa 110 is powered by a 109.51cc engine that generates 7.8hp maximum power and 9.05Nm of peak torque. When it comes to Activa 125, there is a 123.92 cc engine that generates 8.4hp maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. Specifications on both the scooter include TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, a start-stop system, a smart key, and more.

Advertisement

When it comes to prices, there are three variants of Honda Activa 110. Ex-showroom price of Activa 110 ranges between Rs 74,369 and Rs 87,693. On the other hand, the Activa 125 costs Rs 88,339 and Rs 91,983 for DLX and H-smart variants.

(Note: Price mentioned in the article are ex-showroom Delhi.)