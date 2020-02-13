Hitachi
Hitachi to train over 50,000 technicians and experts by 2025

By IANS
New Delhi: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd on Thursday said that it plans to train 50,000 technicians and experts at its ‘Engineering Excellence Centres’ (EEC) in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata by 2025.

“Hitachi’s EEC initiative is in line with the government’s ‘Skill India’ project as the technicians usually lack formal training or course needed to become a subject matter expert,” the company said in a statement.

The company has invested over Rs 15 crore in establishing the four regional excellence centres.

Company Chairman and Managing Director Gurmeet Singh said: “These centres are bringing in sales and post-sales services competency by imparting techno-commercial skills and also strengthening installation, commissioning and troubleshooting skills of company technicians and engineers along with those from its trade partners.”

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd is a joint venture between Johnson Controls of the US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan.

 

