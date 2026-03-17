High cost of background scores : Lessons from the Kapil Sharma vs. PPL India Copyright Battle

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“Casual” background scores aren’t just background fillers anymore—they’re showing up as serious line items on balance sheets. What started as a headline legal face-off between PPL India (Phonographic Performance Limited) and the producers of The Great Indian Kapil Show quickly turned into a wake-up call for everyone dealing with intellectual property in the streaming world. For content studios, the Bombay High Court’s deep dive into tracks like “M Bole To” blew a hole in the productions profit-and-loss statements.

Let’s be honest, for years, people in entertainment thought they would get away by tossing in a funny clip or background riff for a few seconds, and nobody cares—it’s too minor to matter. This case killed that myth for good. Now, even a split-second of a recognizable tune is a commercial asset. If you’re Netflix or K-9, you’ve got two choices: pay up for a license before airing, or roll the dice and risk a last-minute court order that kills an entire million-dollar episode.

Here’s the result: shows are completely rethinking how they create content. Faced with lawsuits and copyright crackdowns, production teams are throwing money at in-house composers and original jingles instead of licensing Bollywood songs. By early 2026, just about everyone who produces hit shows, including Kapil Sharma’s team, shifted focus to music they own outright. It’s the old “make versus buy” dilemma. But with lawsuits and recurring licensing fees, building your own music library makes way more financial sense than dealing with ongoing risks or renting tracks.

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But the real shift is even deeper—in contracts and legal paperwork. Platforms don’t want the headache anymore. By 2026, streaming giants started updating agreements to protect themselves, pushing the legal fallout squarely onto producers. If a copyright problem pops up, the bill doesn’t go to Netflix—it lands with the production house. For small and mid-sized studios, getting music licenses buttoned up isn’t just an afterthought anymore; it’s absolutely critical. One overlooked song can bankrupt an entire studio. The risk is real and immediate.

So what’s the lesson executives can’t ignore? Intellectual property is the real money in the content business now. The fight between The Great Indian Kapil Show and PPL India made something crystal clear: in the streaming age, it’s way more expensive to apologize than to ask permission. Any company that doesn’t bake thorough legal checks into their creative process is basically draining their profit with every hit they release.

The court hasn’t issued its final order on last season’s copyright mess. But from a business perspective, the industry already moved on: “original-only” soundtracks are the new normal. Backed into a corner by the PPL lawsuit, Kapil Sharma’s team and Netflix stepped away from pouring millions into music licenses. They chose to overhaul the show’s production model—because no hit is worth losing your overall output over legal bills.