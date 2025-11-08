Hero Xtreme 125R with dual-channel ABS launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 1.04 lakh

Advertisement

Hero Motocorp has launched the Hero Xtreme 125R with dual-channel ABS in India. This variant is the top-spec variant of the motorcycle and the price tag is Rs 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, the Hero Xtreme 125R rivals the TVS Raider, Honda CB125 Hornet and Bajaj Pulsar N125.

The Hero Xtreme 125R gets dual-channel ABS (along with dual disc brakes) and it is the first one to get that in the segment. The motorcycle also offers three riding modes- Power, Road and Eco. New colour options on the motorcycle are Black Pearl Red, Black Matshdow Grey, and Black Leaf Green.

The above mentioned variant of the motorcycle gets ride-by-wire throttle along with cruise control. The bike gets color LCD which is also present on the Glamour X.

When it comes to engine, the Xtreme 125R gets a 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine output is 11.5 hp of maximum power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of pricing, the Xtreme 125R costs Rs 9000 more than the top-spec Raider.