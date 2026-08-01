Hero Vida VX2 Go FB with fixed battery launched at Rs 1.13 Lakh

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Hero has launched an all new variant of the Vida VX2 Go FB at a starting price of Rs. 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The highlight of the new electric scooter is it’s fixed battery pack. The company has stated that the new Vida VX2 variant is available across dealership with deliveries set to begin from August 2026.

Powering this new variant is a 3.1kWh fixed battery pack. Unlike the other variants with the removal battery pack, this one is meant to be charged from a regular socket. It takes 65 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent, with a DC fast charger.

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The battery pack will offer a claimed range of 128km on full charge, is slight upgrade compared to the entry-level Vida VX2 Go’s 2.2kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 93km. The VX2 Go FB’s battery pack is paired to a 6kW motor, with a claimed top speed of 70kmph.

It features a 4.3 inch LCD console, with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation. The underseat storage comes to 27.2 litres.

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