Hero Offers Bumper Discount Of Rs 14,000 On Optima HX, Check New Price Here

Hero Offers Bumper Discount Of Rs 14,000 On Optima HX, Check New Price Here

Bhubaneswar: Hero Electric is offering exciting discounts for this festive season on its vehicle line-up to increase the sales speed of its electric scooter in the Indian market.

To attract the customers, the company is offering a discount of Rs 14,390 on the Hero Optima HX City Speed ​​Electric Scooter.

The price of this electric scooter is Rs 71,950 and now with the discount of Rs 14,390, its price was reduced to Rs 57,560.

The company will reportedly make this offer available for a limited time or until stock is available.

Hero Electric is also offering customers a flat discount of Rs 6,000 on its selected electric scooters.

Hero Electric has joined hands with Autowort Technologies to offer subscription facility with its electric scooters so that customers can easily buy these scooters and take them home.

In this partnership, customers will get an opportunity to get an electric scooter at a minimum plan of Rs 2,999 per month.

Apart from this facility, Hero will also provide many more services to its customers including loyalty bonus, bike insurance, service and maintenance and upgrade options.

Speed and Features:

The Hero Optima HX City Speed ​​Electric Scooter has a 550 watt motor, which is fitted with a 30 Ah lithium-ion battery.

Once on full charge, this e-scooter can be driven up to 82 km and its maximum speed is 42 km / h. It takes 4-5 hours for this scooter to be fully charged.

The main features found with this scooter include digital speedometer, theft-prevention alarm with remote lock, combi-breaking system, LED lighting and USB port for charging mobile phones.