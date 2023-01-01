Hero MotoCorp starts delivery of Hero Vida V1 electric scooter in India

Hero MotoCorp has started the deliveries of its first electric scooter-Hero Vida V1 in India. For those who are unknown, the Hero Vida V1 was launched few months back in India. The initial deliveries have started in Bengaluru. The electric scooters from Hero will are currently available for booking in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. Buyers can pay just Rs 2,499 to book the electric scooter.

Variants and Price

The Vida V1 electric scooter is available in two variants: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. While the Vida V1 Plus is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, the Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh.

Key features

The Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is the base variant while the Vida V1 Pro is the top variant. The Vida V1 Plus offers a range of 143km and can achieve 0-40 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. On the other hand, the Vida V1 Pro offers a range of 165 km and can achieve 0-40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Both variants of the scooter have a top speed of 80 kmph.

The Vida V1 electric scooters get swappable batteries and can be fast charged. While the Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44kWh battery, the Vida V1 Pro gets a 3.94kWh battery. Both the e-scooters get the same electric motor and produce a peak power of 6kW.

In terms of charging, the V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 percent in 5hr 15min, the V1 Pro can be charged in 5hr 55min (through home charger). Electronic features of the Vida V1 electric scooters include a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen, keyless start, different riding modes and much more.