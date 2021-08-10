Hero MotoCorp set to enter two wheeler electric market, teases electric scooter on its 10th anniversary

India’s largest two wheeler company Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter the electric market through its upcoming electric scooter. The company has teased about its upcoming electric scooter on its 10th anniversary.

The Hero MotoCorp CEO Pawan Munjal gave a quick look of the upcoming electric scooter during the online event. He promised that the scooter will launch soon across 20 global markets.

During the live stream, it appeared that the upcoming electric scooter will get 12 inch front wheel, while the rear will have 10 inch wheel. However, no major engine specification of the Hero Moto Corp electric scooter was revealed during the live stream.

The Hero Moto Corp electric scooter will rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the upcoming Ola electric.

Keeping in mind about the rising fuel prices in India, many persons have shifted to electric vehicles. Electric cars as well as two wheelers have made their presence in India.

The Electric vehicles (EV) and not only cost affective on a long run but also help in reducing carbon emission in the environment. The only downside of the electric vehicles in our country is the charging infrastructure.

However, with proper government support and due course of time the charging infrastructure for EVs are expected to improve drastically.