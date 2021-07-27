Hero Maestro Edge 125 Scooter launched in India; Know price, features

Hero MotoCorp ha launched the new Maestro Edge 125 scooter with connected technology, new features. The new scooter has stylish design and a new sporty look to attract young riders.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 features

The new scooter has enhanced aesthetics, advanced technology and attractive design gives which gives the rider a connected and immersive experience.

Hero Maestro aims to attract youth and tech enthusiasts customers with the launch of the new Maestro Edge 125.

The new scooter is equipped with features like LED headlamps, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alert and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect.

The company said that the new features found in the scooter will change the scooter driving experience of the rider.

Look and Design

The new Maestro Edge 125 Exterior design includes all-new sharp headlamps, sharp front design, new sporty dual tone stripe pattern and more.

Engine and Power

The Maestro Edge 125 scooter features a 124.6cc BS-VI compliant programmed fuel injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’. The engine generates 9 bhp power at 7000 rpm and torque-on-demand of 10.4 Nm at 5500 rpm.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price, Colour options

The new Maestro Edge comes in three variant–drum variant, disc variant and the connected variant. All the three variants are priced at Rs 72,250 , Rs 76,500 and Rs 79,750 respectively (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The connected variant of the Maestro Edge 125 comes in two new prismatic colors – Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple. While the disc version is available in six colors – Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black, Pearl Silver White, Matte Techno Blue, Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple.

And the Drum variant is available in four colors – Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black, Pearl Silver White and Matte Techno Blue.