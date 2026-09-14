Hero Glamour X 125 launched with Integrated ABS at Rs. 1.01 Lakh

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Hero MotoCorp has launched the Glamour X 125 with a new braking system that combines single-channel ABS with an Integrated Braking System (IBS). The bike is priced at Rs 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero claims that the Glamour X 125 is the first motorcycle in the 125cc segment to come with single-channel ABS paired with IBS. The new braking hardware prevents front-wheel lock-up under hard braking, while the IBS improves braking performance by linking the front and rear brakes. The Glamour X also continues with features such as Panic Brake Alert and hazard lamps.

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Powering the Hero Glamour X is a 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 11.4bhp at 8,250rpm and a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The motorcycle gets three riding modes — Eco, Road and Power — and also gets cruise control, which is again a first for a motorcycle in this segment.

The Hero Glamour X 125 gets a colour TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call and SMS alerts. Other features include full-LED lighting, a USB Type-C charging port and dual under-seat mobile storage. The Glamour X with integrated ABS is available in four colours – Gun Metal Grey, Matt Axis Grey, Black Pearl Red and Black Teal Blue.

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