Hero Cycles to showcase electric bi-cycles

New Delhi: As the Auto Expo 2020 kicks in, Hero Cycles is all set to showcase a range of its upcoming products including electric bi-cycles.

“As it works to fulfil its vision of capturing a 10 per cent share in global electric bicycle manufacturing, Hero Cycles will display a series of upcoming products that highlight a new dimension in the field of the Indian bicycle industry,” said a company statement.

Among the major highlights of the bicycle major at the expo will be the soon-to-be-launched concept bicycles, electric folding bike and an electric fat bike.

Hero Cycles will also display e-bikes from the stable of the recently acquired German firm HNF Nicolai which will soon make inroads in the Indian market.

Its existing portfolio in the urban e-bike segment under the brand Lectro with products like Townmaster, Glide and E Zephyr, will also be displayed.

“At Hero Group, we have taken a big leap towards capturing a major share of the global e-bike market over the next few years. Our vision is to capture 10 per cent share in global electric bicycle manufacturing by 2022,” said Pankaj M. Munjal, Chairman Aand Managing Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company.