HDFC Bank launches ‘e-Kisaan Dhan’ app for farmers

Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Tuesday launched ‘e-Kisaan Dhan’ app for farmers across India to access a bouquet of agricultural and banking services on their mobile.

The app, which serves as a repository of knowledge and information for any individual engaged in farming, helps meet needs of the rural ecosystem.

The app will also provide value-added services, like mandi prices, latest farming news, weather forecast, information on seed varieties, SMS advisory, e-pashuhaat and Kisan TV, according to a HDFC Bank statement.

Users can also avail multiple banking services, like procuring loans, opening bank accounts, insurance facilities, online calculation of KCC loan eligibility, and for acquiring government social security schemes.

The app will help with traditional banking services and keep users informed about new government schemes and ways to access them.

It’s part of the bank’s ‘Har Gaon Hamara’ initiative to reach out to customers in the rural and under-served areas.

