HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates for the second time in a month

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates for Fixed Deposits (FD) for the second time in this month. HDFC Bank has hiked fixed deposit interest rates by up to 50 basic points. The new interest rates will be effective from October 26 2022. It should be noted that these rates will be applicable for FD amounts which are less than Rs 2 crores.

After this hike, HDFC Bank will be offering interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 6.25 per cent on deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years to general customers. Senior citizens will receive an additional interest rate of 50 bps over the ones being offered to general customers. After this hike, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 6.95 per cent on FDs which will mature in seven days to 10 years.

On fixed deposits due in 61 days to 89 months, HDFC Bank will offer interest rate of 4.50 per cent. It used to be 4 per cent before the hike.

On fixed deposits with tenure of 90 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.50 percent, up from 4.25 percent previously

On FD tenure of 6 months 1 days to less than 9 months the interest rates will be 5.25 percent from 5 percent and for tenure of 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year it will be 5.50 percent.

One year to 15 months FD tenure will get interest rates of 6.10 percent. Tenure of 15 months to less than 2 years FDs will get 6.15 percent.

Tenure of two years, one day to five years FDs will have interest rate of 6.25 percent after the hike. The bank has hiked interest rate by 20 bps for the five to ten years to 6.20 percent from 6 per cent earlier.

