HDFC bank
representational image

HDFC Bank cuts interest rates on loans by 20 bps

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The HDFC Bank has reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) on loans across tenors by 20 basis points with immediate effect.

Following the reduction, MCLRs of the bank will range from 7.10 per cent to 7.65 per cent.

The bank’s overnight MCLR now stands reduced to 7.10 per cent and its one-month MCLR is 7.15 per cent. One-year MCLR will now be 7.45 per cent, while three-year MCLR stands at 7.65 per cent.

Banks review MCLR every month. Last month the HDFC Bank had reduced MCLR across tenors by 5 bps.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Business

Sensex trims gains after opening 173 points higher

Business

Bring down VAT on petroleum products to augment revenue says DPDA

Business

Sensex well above 36,000 mark, Reliance Industries share hits record high

Business

Check The Gold Prices For Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.