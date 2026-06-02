Haryana to begin smart metering works from August 31, focus on reducing power sector losses

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New Delhi : Haryana has committed to commence smart metering works on the ground from August 31 following a review meeting chaired by Union Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on matters related to the state’s power sector.

According to the Ministry of Power, during the meeting, Manohar Lal reviewed the progress of smart metering and advised the state to expedite the award of related works. The state, in turn, committed to starting smart metering implementation from August 31.

The Union Minister also stressed the need for a phased rollout of prepaid smart meters. He advised that the process should begin with government consumers and employees, followed by high-end consumers with connected loads exceeding 10 kW, while providing suitable incentives for voluntary conversion.

Highlighting the importance of improving the financial health of power utilities, Manohar Lal said, “Electricity is an economic good and the utilities must be operated on sound commercial principles,” with a focus on reducing power purchase costs, rationalising expenses and increasing revenue.

He noted that Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses had improved consistently over the years, but said efforts should continue to further improve performance.

The minister also emphasised timely settlement of government department dues and subsidies through an automated payment mechanism and directed the state to undertake all loss-reduction works on priority with time-bound completion targets.

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The meeting also reviewed resource adequacy and intra-state transmission planning. Manohar Lal advised the state to resolve pending issues and ensure that capacity addition keeps pace with growing electricity demand.

Progress under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was also assessed. The minister directed Haryana to prepare a focused action plan to expand consumer enrolment under the scheme, noting that it would help reduce electricity costs for consumers.

The meeting, attended by Haryana Power Minister Anil Vij, senior state government officials, representatives of the Ministry of Power and power sector CPSEs, reviewed progress under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) as well as the operational and financial performance of state power utilities.

Manohar Lal said that “sincere efforts will go a long way in making the State DISCOMs financially viable and the State power sector self-sufficient” and assured the state of the Centre’s continued support.

Anil Vij assured that Haryana would take all necessary measures to implement sanctioned works and improve the overall performance of the state’s power sector.

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(ANI)