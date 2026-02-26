H.G. Infra Engineering Emerges as L-1 Bidder for ₹1,582 Crore NHAI Ring Road Project in Odisha

Advertisement

H.G. Infra Engineering Limited has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major highway development in Odisha, securing a strategic win for the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) Capital Region Ring Road project. The company confirmed the development in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, noting that its bid of ₹1,582.11 crore (excluding taxes) was positioned against an initial NHAI project estimate of ₹1,827.33 crore. Following the news, investor sentiment turned bullish, with the company’s share price rising 2.58% to trade at ₹583.70 during intraday sessions.

The contract focuses on Package III of the six-lane, access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road. Spanning a total length of 40.33 kilometers, the stretch begins at Gobindpur on NH-55 and extends to Tangi near the Bandola Toll Plaza on NH-16. Technically defined between design chainage km 70+995 and km 111+325, the project is designed to bypass existing congestion in the state’s urban hubs, providing a high-speed corridor for commercial and passenger traffic.

Advertisement

Execution will follow the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a financing model where the government provides 40% of the project cost in annual installments while the developer raises the remaining 60%. This model significantly reduces the financial risk for the private player while ensuring steady cash flows. H.G. Infra has been tasked with completing the construction within a timeline of 910 days, or approximately two and a half years.

This latest acquisition further strengthens H.G. Infra’s robust order book, which has seen consistent growth through various greenfield and brownfield projects across India. By securing this Odisha-based project, the firm continues to solidify its footprint in the eastern corridor, leveraging its expertise in large-scale earthworks and pavement construction to meet the stringent technical requirements of NHAI’s access-controlled highway standards.