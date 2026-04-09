Group Nirmal to Invest ₹150 Crore in Odisha Aluminium Facility Expansion

Advertisement

Group Nirmal, a prominent name in steel and aluminium wire manufacturing, announced they’re expanding their operations in Odisha with a ₹150 crore investment. This marks the launch of Unit 4 at their Khordha facility. The expansion kicked off with a virtual ceremony, led by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during a business conclave organized by IPICOL.

The project got the green light at the 142nd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting. They’re looking to ramp up production by 5,000 tonnes each month. Right now, their 50-acre Khordha facility stands as one of their biggest, rolling out 60,000 tonnes annually. It’s a fully setup plant—with rolling mills, wire drawing lines, and rigid stranding systems—so they handle everything from raw aluminium rods to finished conductors under one roof.

Advertisement

This expansion is all about meeting rising demand, especially in infrastructure, power transmission, and renewable energy. Group Nirmal’s entering a new phase, too—they’ll soon offer a set of high-end conductors like Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced (AACSR), Aluminum Conductor Alloy Reinforced (ACAR), and Aluminum Conductor Steel Supported (ACSS). This move widens their product range in the aluminium downstream segment.

This ₹150 crore infusion will give a solid lift to the local economy by generating more than 300 jobs in technical and support roles. Group Nirmal’s top leaders, Managing Director Nirmal Saraf and Directors Piyush and Parag Saraf, joined the ceremony, making it clear they’re invested in making Odisha a cornerstone of their industrial growth plans.