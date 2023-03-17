Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

The Narendra Modi government's target is to increase electronics manufacturing capability to Rs 24 lakh crore by 2025-26, which will also help create over 10 lakh jobs, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday.

Business
By IANS 0
electronics manufacturing capability india
Image Credit: IANS

Bengaluru: The Narendra Modi government’s target is to increase electronics manufacturing capability to Rs 24 lakh crore by 2025-26, which will also help create over 10 lakh jobs, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of students here as part of the ‘New India for Young India Initiative’, the minister said that young Indians are driving the country’s progress in India’s ‘Techade’.

“There are more than 90,000 startups, including 110 unicorns, in which Young Indians are playing a big part. They have achieved their success due to their hard work and efforts and not because of any connections or famous last name, ” he told a packed audience.

Chandrasekhar had an interactive session with students in which, he answered their queries ranging from skilling, R&D and innovation ecosystem, entrepreneurship opportunities and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ recent meeting with him.

Take a look

Flying Bike made by Japan: Watch viral video

India has well-regulated and well-supervised banking sector: RBI…

On a query about the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis and Indian government’s role to mitigate the woes of the startups, the minister said, the country’s banking system is much more resilient and stronger in comparison to any other country’s banking system.

“The startups should, therefore, opt for Indian banks as their preferred banking partners,” he added.

The minister had earlier said that over a billion dollar worth of capital “attributable to Indian startups” was stuck in deposits at SVB when it collapsed.

Chandrasekhar also informed that over $250 million have been transferred from SVB to GIFT City banks in the last few days.

IANS 18333 news
You might also like
Business

Air India offers voluntary retirement scheme to its staff again

Business

In FY 2021-22, Rs 34,742 crore collected at NH toll plazas

Business

Gold price in India for 24, 22 carat maintains increasing trend on Friday

Business

Rupee closer to replacing dollar, 18 nations to trade in INR

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7