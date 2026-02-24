Govt Targets ₹16.7 Lakh Crore Asset Monetisation in FY26–30 Under NMP 2.0

Advertisement

The Government of India is preparing to roll out the second phase of its asset monetisation strategy with a target of ₹16.7 lakh crore for the five-year period from FY26 to FY30, signalling a continued push to unlock value from public infrastructure assets and recycle capital into new development projects.

The proposed plan forms part of the next phase of the National Monetisation Pipeline, which was first launched in 2021 to mobilise resources through structured leasing and monetisation of brownfield public assets. The upcoming phase is expected to substantially scale up the scope and value of transactions compared to the earlier programme.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the roadmap has been prepared in consultation with key infrastructure ministries and coordinated by NITI Aayog. The expanded pipeline is expected to include assets across sectors such as highways, railways, power transmission, ports, airports, telecom infrastructure, mining and urban infrastructure.

The monetisation exercise will largely focus on operational assets where revenue streams are already established. Instead of outright privatisation, the government intends to adopt structured mechanisms such as long-term concessions, public private partnership models, Infrastructure Investment Trusts and other capital market instruments. The underlying objective is to retain ownership while transferring operational rights to private players for a fixed tenure.

The proposed ₹16.7 lakh crore target marks a significant escalation over the first phase of the programme, which had set a target of ₹6 lakh crore. While the earlier cycle saw substantial progress across roads, coal blocks and power transmission assets, officials believe the next phase will require deeper market participation and improved transaction design to attract sustained investor interest.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has previously emphasised that asset monetisation is intended to complement public capital expenditure rather than replace it. Proceeds from monetisation are expected to be channelled toward fresh infrastructure creation, thereby enabling capital recycling without placing additional strain on the fiscal deficit.

Policy analysts note that the success of the expanded pipeline will depend on transparent bidding processes, regulatory clarity and stable revenue frameworks. Investor appetite will also hinge on predictable cash flows and legal safeguards, especially in sectors with complex land or contractual structures.

The government’s move comes at a time when infrastructure spending remains central to India’s medium-term growth strategy. By monetising existing assets and reinvesting the proceeds into new projects, policymakers aim to maintain high levels of capital expenditure while managing fiscal constraints.

If executed effectively, the second phase of the monetisation pipeline could strengthen India’s infrastructure financing architecture and deepen private sector participation in public asset management. However, the scale of the new target suggests that implementation efficiency and market confidence will be critical to meeting the ambitious five-year goal.