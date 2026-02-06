Govt Overhauls Startup Recognition Norms: Turnover Limit Doubled to ₹200 Crore; Special 20-Year Window for Deep Tech

Advertisement

In a landmark move to support the next phase of India’s innovation economy, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has officially notified revised criteria for startup recognition. Marking the beginning of the second decade of the ‘Startup India’ initiative, the government has significantly relaxed the financial and age thresholds, ensuring that high-growth companies can retain their “startup” status and benefits for a longer duration as they scale.

Under the new guidelines, the annual turnover limit for a standard startup to remain recognized has been doubled to ₹200 crore, up from the previous ceiling of ₹100 crore. While the eligibility period for most startups remains 10 years from the date of incorporation, the government has introduced a groundbreaking sub-category for ‘Deep Tech’ ventures. Acknowledging the long gestation periods and high R&D costs associated with advanced scientific engineering, Deep Tech startups will now remain eligible for recognition for up to 20 years with a turnover cap of ₹300 crore.

Advertisement

Expanding the reach of the ecosystem to the grassroots level, the revised notification also brings Cooperative Societies under the ambit of startup eligibility. Both Multi-State Cooperative Societies and those registered under State/UT acts can now apply for DPIIT recognition, a move specifically aimed at driving innovation in the agricultural and rural sectors. This inclusion is expected to empower community-based enterprises to leverage technology and modern business models while maintaining their cooperative structure.

To ensure that these fiscal incentives are utilized strictly for business growth and innovation, the government has maintained stringent safeguards. Recognized startups are prohibited from investing in non-core assets such as residential real estate, speculative shares, or luxury items like jewelry and expensive vehicles (unless used for business operations). Furthermore, the “splitting up or reconstruction” of existing businesses remains a disqualifier, ensuring that only genuine new ventures benefit from the scheme.

With over 2 lakh startups already recognized since 2016, these reforms aim to address the shifting reality of the Indian market, where companies are now competing on a global scale with higher capital intensity. By providing a longer “regulatory runway” and higher revenue ceilings, the government seeks to cement India’s position as a global hub for high-technology manufacturing and complex R&D.