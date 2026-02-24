Govt Moves to Refund Balances in Over 7 Lakh Inoperative PF Accounts

Advertisement

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has initiated a major clean-up drive to return unclaimed funds from thousands of inoperative provident fund accounts with small balances, officials said. The move is aimed at ensuring rightful members and their heirs receive dormant savings without the need for cumbersome claims.

As part of the exercise, around 7.11 lakh EPF accounts that have remained inoperative and hold up to ₹1,000 each will be processed for automatic refunds, involving a total amount of approximately ₹30.52 crore, according to official sources. An EPF account is classified as inoperative if no contribution is received from the employee or employer for more than 36 months after an individual becomes eligible for final settlement, which typically occurs on retirement or permanent exit from the workforce.

The refund drive will largely be automated and leverage Aadhaar linking to credit the amounts directly to the bank accounts of members or, in the event of the account holder’s death, to the registered nominee or legal heir. The automation is expected to minimise paperwork and expedite the settlement process for small dormant balances.

Officials noted that the initiative forms part of a larger clean-up of idle EPF accounts. Data shows that there are over 31 lakh inoperative EPF accounts holding nearly ₹10,903 crore in unclaimed balances. The current focus on small-value accounts is seen as a pilot phase aimed at rolling out streamlined processes before tackling larger sums in a phased manner.

The effort also aligns with ongoing digital reforms within the EPFO, including its broader transformation programme known as EPFO 3.0, which seeks to modernise member services, reduce claim processing times and integrate core banking systems for seamless service delivery. By automating low-value refunds and encouraging Aadhaar linkage, the administration aims to make provident fund services more accessible and member-friendly.

Labour ministry officials emphasised that the unclaimed balances legally belong to subscribers or their heirs, and simplifying the refund process is intended to remove deterrents such as cumbersome documentation and lengthy processing periods that have historically discouraged claim filings for small amounts.

Policy observers say that while the initial focus on small accounts will benefit a large number of individuals, the larger challenge remains improving tracking and settlement of higher-value inoperative accounts and ensuring proper KYC and banking linkages for seamless payment.