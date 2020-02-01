budget 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo: IANS)

Govt hikes budget allocation for Dept of Space by Rs 340 cr

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a marginal increase of Rs 340 crore in the fund allocation for the Department of Space for 2020-21 over the previous fiscal in her budget presention on Saturday.

According to the budget papers, the Department of Space has got a total allocation of Rs 13,479.47 crore for 2020-21 as against the revised estimates of Rs 13,139.26 crore for 2019-20.

The funds proposed for central sector projects has gone up to Rs 12,587 crore (space technology Rs 9,761.50 crore, space applications Rs 1,810 crore, space sciences Rs 265 crore and INSAT satellite systems Rs 750.50 crore) for 2020-21, up from Rs 12,144.34 crore (space technology Rs 8,991.13 crore, space applications Rs 1,862.77 crore, space sciences Rs 281.88 crore and INSAT satellite systems Rs 1,008.56 crore) as per revised estimates for 2019-20.

