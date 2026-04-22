Govt Extends Interest Subvention to MSME Iron & Steel Exporters: New DGFT Guidelines

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The Government of India has decided to give interest subvention benefits to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) that export 167 specific iron and steel products. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced this through a trade notice, hoping to cushion small exporters who’ve been struggling with global instability and rising borrowing costs.

This move zeroes in on the smallest players. Only “Micro” and “Small” enterprises get these benefits. The government spelled out that Medium-sector units don’t qualify. The 167 products, all under Chapter 72 of the ITC (HS) code, cover things like pig iron, ferro-alloys, semi-finished products, and flat-rolled steel.

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This step fits into a bigger ₹7,295-crore export support package the government announced back in January. The package splits up into two parts: a ₹5,181-crore interest subvention scheme and another ₹2,114-crore collateral support fund that’s supposed to make borrowing easier. These measures are not short-term fixes; they are scheduled to be rolled out over a six-year period, spanning from 2025 to 2031.

On a related note, the government has tweaked its export policy for Baryte (Natural Barium Sulphate) too, a mineral used a lot in oil drilling, paints, and plastics, mainly due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Now, “Grade A” and “Grade B” Baryte are listed as “Restricted,” so exporters need a specific license to ship them. “Grade CDW,” on the other hand, stays in the “Free” category, which keeps some trade open.

By cutting the cost of export loans for these 167 steel product categories, the government wants Indian MSMEs to compete better worldwide. The bigger picture is about pushing value-added exports and shoring up the domestic iron and steel sector so small manufacturers can keep their operations going—even when the global market gets rough.