Govt Exploring ₹1 Per GB Mobile Data Tax in India: What You Need to Know

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Word’s out that the Indian government might slap a new tax on mobile data. If they go through with it, people could end up paying ₹1 for every gigabyte they use—and that’s got everyone talking.

The official line? This tax would help raise money to boost infrastructure and improve telecom networks. It has immediately raised eyebrows among digital rights advocates and the common public.

Let’s rewind a bit. Over the last ten years, “Digital India” became a reality because data was dirt cheap. The government pushed the idea that internet access wasn’t just a luxury, it was a basic right. From UPI payments and Aadhaar-linked services to education and healthcare, the government effectively mandated a digital lifestyle. Now that the population is “hooked”—with India boasting one of the highest data consumption rates globally—the introduction of a per-GB tax feels less like a fiscal necessity and more like a strategic bait-and-switch.

Here’s the kicker: If they do roll out this ₹1/GB tax, poorer and middle-class Indians are going to feel the pinch. Families using mobile hotspots for their kids’ classes, streaming, or just staying connected could end up with ₹100 extra on their monthly bill if they hit 100GB. And telecom companies are already hiking their rates to boost Average revenue per user (ARPU), so this new tax is like getting hit twice.

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Today, India’s digital hunger is staggering, with the average user consuming roughly 36 GB of mobile data every month—a huge leap from ten years ago. While that’s the average, majority of urban population consumes 2.5gb per day equalling 75gb per month. On an average national scale, this adds up to an estimated 229 billion GB annually. If the government decided to charge just ₹1 for every GB used, they’d rake in almost ₹22,900 crore in new revenue.

Sure, supporters will claim the revenue goes toward the Universal Service Obligation Fund or helps build out 5G in rural areas. On paper, it sounds like a progressive reinvestment. However, critics argue that taxing the very medium of progress is counter-intuitive.

For ordinary people, the internet was pitched as the big equalizer. Now, being charged every time you click or stream feels more like paying a toll on a road you had to choose.

So, as this tax idea gets tossed around, the big question is: Is this just a way to pay for better infrastructure, or is it the final chapter in a plan to cash in on a dependency the government created itself? If the dream of Digital India ends with every swipe and scroll costing extra, that “bridge to the future” might turn out to be one pricey, one-way street.