Govt cuts interest rates on small savings: To be effective from April 1

By WCE 5
interest rate news today
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: A big cut in small savings schemes will deliver a blow to savers who depend on these schemes for income and social security.

Conversely, this will reduce interest rates, bring down the cost of capital and spur capex and stock markets.

The government revised the interest rates on small savings with effect from April 1 with a massive cut on Wednesday.

The interest on savings deposit will be cut from 4 per cent to 3.5 per cent annually, while Public Provident Fund (PPF) is down from 7.1 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Similarly, 1 year time deposit has been cut from 5.5% to 4.4% quarterly. The senior citizen savings schemes rate is cut from 7.4% to 6.5%.

The interest rate on National Savings Certificate has been cut from 6.8 per cent to 5.9 per cent, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent and Kisan Vikas Patra from 6.9 per cent to 6.2 per cent.

You might also like
Business

Kia’s first all-electric car EV6 can run 500 kms on single charge

Nation

Youth Killed For Putting Holi Colours On Female Relative

Business

Be Aware! Automatic Payment Service Of Bank Accounts May Be Disrupted From Tomorrow

Business

2021 Ford Territory To Be Launched In India Soon; Will Take On Tata Harrier &…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.