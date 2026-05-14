Government signs agreement to develop new CAR-T therapy for Multiple Myeloma

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New Delhi : The Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), has entered into an agreement with Helix Cell Therapeutics Private Limited for the development of a novel dual-targeting Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma and conducting a Phase I clinical trial.

The project, titled “Generation of Novel Dual Targeting Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cells to Treat Multiple Myeloma and Conducting Phase I Clinical Trial”, is being implemented under an Indo-Singapore collaborative framework in partnership with Biocell Innovations.

According to the agreement, the project will focus on developing advanced dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer. The therapy will target both BCMA and CD19 markers expressed on Multiple Myeloma cells to improve treatment outcomes and durability of remission. Under the project, Helix Cell Therapeutics will develop, manufacture and clinically evaluate next-generation CAR-T cells through a Phase I clinical trial for patients who have exhausted multiple treatment options.

Speaking on the development, Secretary TDB Rajesh Kumar Pathak said, “Advanced cell and gene therapies represent the future of precision healthcare and hold transformative potential for treating complex and previously incurable diseases.”

He added that the Indo-Singapore collaborative project will support indigenous innovation in immunotherapy platforms and strengthen India’s position in next-generation biotechnology and affordable healthcare solutions.

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Through this Indo-Singaporean collaborative project, TDB is supporting indigenous innovation in advanced immunotherapy platforms that can strengthen India’s global position in next-generation biotechnology and affordable healthcare solutions.”

The project aligns with the government’s focus on strengthening indigenous capabilities in advanced biologics, precision medicine and next-generation healthcare technologies under the framework of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A representative of Helix Cell Therapeutics said the collaboration with TDB would accelerate clinical translation and commercialisation of the CAR-T therapy platform and expand access to advanced cancer treatment solutions in the country.

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(ANI)