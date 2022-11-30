Government lifts ban on export of organic non-basmati rice

The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on export of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice.

Business
By IANS 0
ban on organic non-basmati rice exports
Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on export of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules which were in place prior to the ban imposed in September.

Related News

Most of the rated Indian non-financial companies to manage…

India more conscious than ever about its data usage:…

Air India has received its first Boeing 777-200LR to fly on…

Ten major trade unions of the country, boycott pre-budget…

The restrictions were lifted as domestic supplies have eased and prices too have seen a moderation.

In September, the government had banned the export of broken rice to ensure greater domestic availability.

In addition to this, 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice was also imposed.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.