Government issues guidelines for PLI scheme on drones, with outlay of Rs 120 cr

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to support the indigenous drone industry.

These guidelines cover aspects like the definitions, qualification and eligibility application and online portal project management agency (PMA), empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) and competent authority.

To make India a global hub for research and development, testing, manufacturing, and operation of drones under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 were released to create a growth-oriented regulatory framework for drones.

To facilitate further growth, the government has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Drones and Drone Components in India.

For the implementation of this scheme during 2022-23 to 2024-25, a corpus of Rs 120 crore has also been allocated.