Google Pay now allows users to make UPI Payments via RuPay credit cards

Online payment app Google Pay now allows users to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions using RuPay credit cards of some select banks. The app in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced this development.

The RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India are eligible for this. Google Pay has said that it will soon expand the feature to other banks.

With this development, RuPay credit cards holders can link their cards with Google Pay to seamlessly make transactions at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.

How to activate the RuPay credit card to Google Pay

First, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay.

Tap on the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option in their profile.

Select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card.

Set the unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry.

Enter the OTP from the bank sent to your linked mobile number.

The statement from Google said users are ready to pay merchants on UPI with their RuPay credit card. “They will enter the set UPI PIN, the same way they do for other UPI transactions,” it added.

Now-a-days, the UPI payment is used from small to big transaction across the country. The number of transactions made through UPI has risen exponentially in the recent days.

NPCI reported a monthly UPI transactions of 8.7 billion in the month of March 2023. To further bolster growth of digital payments in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.