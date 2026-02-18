Google I/O 2026 date announced: What to expect

Advertisement

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the dates for the Google I/O 2026. Google’s annual developer conference will commence from May 19-20, 2026. The event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View of California. You can watch the two-day event both in-person and watch the live-stream online at io.google.

Announcing the dates, Sundar Pichai wrote in a social media post on X, “See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! http://io.google.”

Meanwhile, Google blog post said, “The event will feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, fireside chats, product demos and more. While you wait for the big day, check out this year’s save-the-date experience, where you can play, create and remix your way through a playground of experiences built with Gemini”.

Google I/O 2026 expectations

Google has highlighted that this year the event will be focused on ‘AI breakthroughs’ across Gemini, Android and more. So we are expecting AI to dominate the event this year. For the past year, Google has fouced mainly on Ai based features including the Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash, new generative models like Imagen 4 and Veo 3, and AI powered features across Search, Gmail, Chrome, and Shopping.

Apart from the focus on AI, the tech giant is expected to unveil the next version of Android, upgrades to web and app development tools, and new cloud-based AI services. Looking at past events, Google usually introduces improvements in machine learning frameworks and developer APIs.

Google is also expected to update Google’s Gemini AI ecosystem that powers generative AI features across products.

Meanwhile, the Google CEO Sundar Pichai is currently in India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, currently underway in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

