Exchange old Honda Activa with new Electric Scooter

Good news! You can get new Electric Scooter on exchange of old Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Good news for the customers! They can exchange petrol powered scooters such as the Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, etc with a Ampere Electric Scooter as India’s leading Electric Mobility brand Ampere Vehicles has introduced an exchange program for its zero emission electric scooters.

Ampere Vehicles has reportedly partnered with CredR for this exchange program. CredR’s used vehicle experts will appraise the petrol powered scooters and will also perform  the documents verification and scooter inspection.

After the verification of document and inspection, a quote will be issued for the old IC engine scooter.

Once all the formalities are completed, the customer will be allowed to choose a Ampere electric scooter. The cost of the two wheeler will be adjusted according to the selling price of the vehicle.

The Ampere Vehicles exchange program will be implemented in New-Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the first phase and more cities will be added later.

