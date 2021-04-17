Bringing cheers among the State Bank of India customers, the bank is offering a monthly EMI option to its credit cardholders. The SBI card customers can change their purchase into EMI starting from Rs 52. Those customers who are looking to make hefty payments for their purchase can avail of this EMI system.

For details, the customers can visit the official website of the SBI Card. According to the details available at SBI Card’s official website, sbicard.com— the tenure months start from 6 months and end at 24 months.

The monthly EMI will be Rs 51.90 per Rs 1000 purchase for the 24-month tenure. Similarly, for 6 months and 12 months tenure per Rs 1000 purchase, the monthly EMI will be Rs 177.5 and Rs 93.5 respectively.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the SBI Card informed, “Large payments shouldn’t get in the way of making memories. Flexipay simplifies your large payments into easy installments so that you can make the memories of a lifetime!”

As per the SBI card claims, the customers can convert their purchase into Flexipay within 30 days of the transaction. For that, the transaction has to be above Rs 500. However, the minimum booking amount is Rs 2500.

Describing Flexipay, the company wrote, “Flexipay is a facility offered to existing SBI credit cardholders to convert their big purchases into easy monthly installments. Any SBI Cardholders, with a transaction greater than ₹500 can convert the said transaction into Flexipay within 30 days. Please note delinquent or blocked cardholders would not be able to avail of this service.”

To avail of this SBI card offer, an SBI customer has to SMS FP to 56767 or Call at 39020202 or at Toll-Free number 18601801290. An SBI cardholder can also avail of this Flexipay facility by logging in at its SBI Card online account.