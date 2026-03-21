Good News for Consumers! Gold and Silver prices decreased on March 21, 2026; Check rates here

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New Delhi: The Gold prices in India has decreased in the last 24 hours for both the 24 carat and 22 carat amid the ongoing war in the Middle East countries.

On March 21, 2026, the price of 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,45,970 per 10 grams and Rs 1,33,800 for 22 carats per 10 grams.

The gold metal price has decreased by Rs 2,940 for 24 carats and Rs 2750 for 22 carats in India in the last 24 hours.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,09,480 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 2250.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,45,970 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,33,800 on Tuesday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,46,120 1,33,950 Mumbai 1,45,970 1,33,800 Chennai 1,56,000 1,43,000 Kolkata 1,45,970 1,33,800 Hyderabad 1,45,970 1,33,800 Bangalore 1,45,970 1,33,800 Bhubaneswar 1,45,970 1,33,800

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours. On March 21, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 10,000 in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on Tuesday.