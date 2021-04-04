One of the most popular and iconic sports motorcycles of all time, the Suzuki Hayabusa, is all set to launch in its 3rd generation in April, 2021, revealed the company.

Suzuki took to its official twitter handle to give a confirmation about the news. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will feature a BS6 complaint engine along with some minor enhancements. The enhancements include a sleeker body with aggressive styling. The Hayabusa will feature a 1340 cc liquid cooled inline-four engine which will provide better balance of overall performance, greater efficiency and durability.

The ultimate sport bike is coming back ! Experience unmatched thrill and fun with superior refinement and technology in the New #Hayabusa 2021. Launching this month, #StayTuned!#SuzukiIndia pic.twitter.com/PI4YE13XKa — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 1, 2021

The electronic enhancement of the vehicle include a better launch control system, active speed limiter, cruise control system, emergency stop signal, motion track brake system, slope dependent control system, hill hold control system etc.

Some important features of the bike are as follows:

Engine

The new Hayabusa packs the same 1340cc four-cylinder engine as its predecessor but the internal parts have been changed. The changes include new lighter pistons, new connecting rods and reworked fuel injectors. The power of the vehicle has been dropped from 197hp to 190hp while the peak torque remains at 150Nm.

Chassis

The bike retains the twin-spar aluminium frame from the old bike. The bike has 1480mm wheelbase which is similar to the old model. However, Suzuki has reduced the kerb weight, seat height and ground clearance of the bike. The new Hayabusa has a weight of 264kg, seat height of 800mm and ground clearance of 120mm.

Design

According to the videos released by Suzuki, the design of the vehicle remains iconic to its previous version. However, strong creases over the bike provide it a modern look.

Electronics

The electronics installed in the new version of the bike gets a huge boost over its previous generations. The new model gets new LED headlamp, new TFT display along with six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). The new model also gets ten levels of traction control, ten levels of anti-wheelie control, and three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control.

Price

The 2021 Hayabusa will be imported (parts of the bike will be imported and assembled into one unit) to India. The bike is expected to be priced at Rs 18-20 lakh

Bike lovers in India who are interested to purchase the bike are advised to check updates on the Suzuki official website and contact dealers in their respective city/ town.