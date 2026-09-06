Gold prices remain unchanged in India on Sunday; Check rates here
Learn the gold prices on Sunday across major cities in India. The figures for 24-carat gold are consistent at Rs 1,54,800.
New Delhi: The gold price in India has remained unchanged in major cities over the last 24 hours. The 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,54,800 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold price is set at Rs 1,41,900 per 10 grams on Saturday.
On September 6, 2026, the cost of gold has been recorded at Rs 1,54,800 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and at Rs 1,41,900 for 22-carat in Bhubaneswar.
The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.
|City
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Delhi
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
|Mumbai
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
|Chennai
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
|Kolkata
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
|Hyderabad
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
|Bangalore
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
|Bhubaneswar
|1,54,800
|1,41,900
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India remained constant is recorded at Rs 2,34,900 on September 6, 2026. The silver price in Bhubaneswar also remained the same at Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram today.