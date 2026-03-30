Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold prices fall as oil prices surge amid escalating US-Iran war

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New Delhi: Gold prices in India have decreased by Rs 810 for 24-carat gold and Rs 750 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

On March 30, 2026, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams and Rs 1,35,000 for 22-carat gold per 10 grams.

The 18 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,10,460 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours, decreased by Rs 610.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the precious metal has decreased yet again in the last 24 hours. Gold rate has been recorded as Rs 1,47,280 for 24 carats, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,35,000 on Monday.

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The gold prices in India witnessed no changes across major cities, check here:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,47,430 1,35,150 Mumbai 1,47,280 1,35,000 Chennai 1,48,370 1,36,000 Kolkata 1,47,280 1,35,000 Hyderabad 1,47,280 1,35,000 Bangalore 1,47,280 1,35,000 Bhubaneswar 1,47,280 1,35,000

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On March 30, 2026, silver costs Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. The price of Silver in Bhubaneswar has remained stable in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 2,50,000 on Monday.